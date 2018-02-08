Atletico Madrid Interested in Move for African Nations Record Breaker Ayoub El Kaabi

After a hugely successful African Nations Championship campaign, Moroccan forward Ayoub El Kaabi has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Among them is Atletico Madrid who, according to Moroccan newspaper Assabah, have expressed their desire to bring El Kaabi to the Spanish capital.

El Kaabi has just helped lead Morocco to becoming winners of the African Nations Championships 2018. The tournament sees 16 African nations compete, but unlike the African Cup of Nations, only players who play for clubs in each countries' domestic leagues can compete.

🏆🇲🇦 RECORD BREAKER 🇲🇦🏆



ICYMI: Ayoub El Kaabi claimed the record for most goals in a #CHAN2018 tournament, netting 9 times as #Morocco swept to victory



The #CHAN2018 Player of the Tournament is #ReadyFor2026, are you?#Morocco2026 pic.twitter.com/djTrHq9dR7 — Morocco 2026 (@Morocco2026_EN) February 6, 2018

El Kaabi, who plays for Moroccan side Renaissance Sportive de Berkane, was the tournament's top scorer with nine goals which is a record tally for a single tournament. He was also named player of the tournament after his Moroccan side defeated Nigeria in the final 4-0.

Sportive de Berkane president, Abel Majid Madrane, confirmed in Assabah that Atletico made enquiries about El Kaabi about the possibility of bringing him to the club. A Moraccan representative in Spain has stated that Atleti have expressed their desire to sign the 24-year-old forward.

(You may also be interested in Atletico Madrid Considering Triggering In-Demand Roma Midfielder's Release Clause)





El Kaabi himself has welcomed the interest from Madrid, and said that it is an honour to have attracted attention from such a big club. "It's an honor that a club like Atletico Madrid has shown interest in me," he told Radio Mars (via AS).

Ayoub El Kaabi will now be expected to be selected for the Morocco squad for the World Cup this summer in Russia. El Kaabi had not represented his country before the African Nations Championships, but looks sure to break into the national side after such an impressive tournament.