Borussia Dortmund Set to Offer Star Man New Contract as CEO Admits Squad Will Undergo 'Adjustments'

Bourussia Dortmund are looking to tie down their superstar skipper Marco Reus with a new contract this February; as his current deal expires in 2019.





The 28-year-old is set to return from a lengthy absence, having sustained a familiar ACL injury in the DFB Pokal final back in May.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

Reus is concerned that reoccurring physical problems may hinder his chances of playing in the World Cup this summer - which would be his first major tournament since 2012 - and is targeting a lasting run in the side upon his return.





Now, with just under 18 months left on his contract, the Bundesliga giants are looking to tie down the Dortmund-born forward to a new deal; having already lost Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this year:

"Our stance has not changed," sporting director Michael Zorc told Bild. "Our goal remains that Marco Reus stays here in the long-term."

The Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claims his side are facing another summer of rebuilding after losing key players and are looking to make Reus the focal point of the new project.

The club may be hard pressed to tie the German down though, with Reus' final decision hinging on whether his current side make the necessary moves to challenge for top honours in the summer.

Bayern Munich are currently 19 points clear of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga, with Watzke admitting (via FAZ): "We need a squad adjustment in the summer. Things will be clearer after the second half of the season. Michael Zorc has the lead on this. He knows my opinion and expectation."





