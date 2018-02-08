Eden Hazard Crowned 'Best Belgian in a Foreign League in 2017' Following a Stellar Year of Football

By 90Min
February 08, 2018

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has been voted as Belgium's 'Best Player Abroad' for 2017, following a year which has seen him win the Premier League, and still relentlessly linked with a move to Real Madrid for what feels like the 14th season in a row.

Despite admitting earlier in the season that Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (who is also Belgian) is the best player in the Premier League, it seems as though the rest of his home nation disagree - although he never actually came out on top in either of the voting rounds.

According to Kristoff Terreur, Napoli forward Dries Mertens win the first round of voting back in June, fresh off the back of a stellar season in Napoli - during which he was part of the most prolific attacking force in Italy.

The second round went to the previously mentioned De Bruyne in December; which really is no surprise. The Man City playmaker spent the first half of the season on fire - earning plaudits from every pundit who received enough airtime to flatter the former Chelsea midfielder.

However, it appears that Hazard has come out as the overall victor; a player who has spent the year consistently pulling out top level performances under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

It was narrow, though. Hazard only received 11 more votes than De Bruyne, who received 315 to the eventual winner's 326. After winning the first round of votes, it seems that Belgium forgot that Mertens exists (despite currently sitting on top of Serie A). The Napoli striker finished on a measly 270 votes - 45 behind De Bruyne.

Finally, this accolade is actually more prestigious than one might initially think. Let's face it, all of Belgium's best talent is abroad; so, really, Hazard has just been crowned as 'Best Belgian Player'.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters