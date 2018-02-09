Barca Fans React as Francis Coquelin 'Strips' Lionel Messi in Copa del Rey Clash

Barcelona fans have been left in hysterics on Twitter after Francis Coquelin tried to obstruct Lionel Messi in Barca’s 2-0 win over Valencia on Thursday night.

Ernesto Valverde side entered the second-leg of the fixture with just a one-goal advantage courtesy of a Luis Suarez goal. They knew that the job wasn’t complete as they travelled to the Mestalla to face a Valencia side who are currently third in La Liga and held Barca to a 1-1 draw on home turf earlier in the season.

However, the La Liga leaders ended up comfortable winners in the end, with January signing Philippe Coutinho bagging his first goal for the Catalans after he was there to acrobatically steer home from Luis Suarez's cross.

Coquelin taking “stripping Messi” to a new level.

No foul given. pic.twitter.com/8DcfvDxj4I — Juan (@socraticjuan) February 8, 2018

That put Barca - who have won the Copa del Rey in the past three years - 2-0 up on aggregate in the semi-final second leg in Valencia, before Ivan Rakitic added another. They will go on to face Sevilla in the final.

Meanwhile, one of the standout moments of the match was when Lionel Messi got to know former Arsenal man Francis Coquelin. The Valencia midfielder went in to challenge Messi and ended up pulling the Argentine's shirt over his head in a bizarre, yet hilarious moment in the match.

As you would expect, fans also found it funny and reacted on Twitter:

Coquelin if you want Messi's jersey, you can collect it after 90mins #VALvBAR — LikeDaVinciIssaWorkOfArt🎨 (@DozzyKevin) February 8, 2018

Coquelin taking “stripping Messi” to a new level.

No foul given. pic.twitter.com/8DcfvDxj4I — Juan (@socraticjuan) February 8, 2018

Coquelin such a big fan he couldnt wait untill after the game for messi's shirt #ValenciaBarça — Ismael Elotmani (@IsmaelElotmani) February 8, 2018

Calm down. Coquelin just wants a Messi jersey. — hustino (@hustinology) February 8, 2018

WTF Coquelin?? If you want Messi's shirt, at least wait until halftime#ValenciaBarça #CopaBarça https://t.co/BvjrKevULv — Nikolaos Perperidis (@elGrecCule) February 8, 2018