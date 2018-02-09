Barcelona Players Speak Out on Where They Want the Copa del Rey Final to Be Held

Barcelona sealed a place in their fifth consecutive Copa del Rey final after their 2-0 win against Valencia at the Mastella on Thursday, and a debate about where to play the final has begun.

The Blaugrana beat Los Che 3-0 on aggregate, claiming their place in April's showpiece where they will go head-to-head with Sevilla who overcame Leganes 3-1 on aggregate.

Philippe Coutinho, making his fifth appearance since a £142m move from Liverpool, made the headlines in Thursday’s match as he scored his first goal for Barca after coming on in the second half and acrobatically steered home from Luis Suarez's cross.

Ivan Rakitic added a second to send Barca to their fifth consecutive Copa del Rey final. Meanwhile, Andres Iniesta and Rakitic have had their say on where they want the final to be held.

Spain midfielder Iniesta isn’t worried about the venue as he said, via Marca: "The location doesn't matter. What is important is that we will be able to contest it, along with our supporters. We'll be thrilled to visit whichever stadium it may be."

However, ex-Sevilla player Rakitic has admitted that he wouldn't want to play it at the Pizjuán Stadium - the home of his former club.

While the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan has been suggested as a possible venue, the Croatian would prefer to play on a neutral ground.

"I'm very happy to be able to play in another final and we had a great game," he said after the 2-0 victory at the Mestalla.

He continued: "I am aware of what the Sevilla president said [about the Andalusian club hosting the final] and I invite him to Barcelona if he wants. I love visiting my former team and a city that I love, but doing so in La Liga is enough. In all seriousness, the best thing would be to find a neutral site that suits everyone."

Last years final beteween Barcelona and Alavés was at the Vicente Calderón in Madrid. A verdict on the location of the 2018 Copa del Rey final is due to be placed on Monday.