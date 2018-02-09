FIFA 18 Player Opens Arguably FUT's Greatest Pack Ever in Lucky Strike

An unnamed FIFA 18 gamer has had a stroke of extraordinary luck whilst opening packs.

SPORTbible report that the video gamer opened an insane pack which included seven players rated 86 or higher.

His most expensive card is an icon Diego Maradona, with an overall rating of 91 and a market worth of £1.8m coins. The highest card in terms of rating, however is an awesome 95-rated Neymar. This card has a current market worth of £1.5m coins.

This is closely followed by a 93-rated Eden Hazard, who sells for £1.3m, and a £760,000 Sergio Aguero, who has an overall rating of 92. The lucky gamer also managed to pack Thomas Muller (87) as well as Yacine Bracimi and Kalidou Koulibaly (both 86).

Judging by current market values, the pack is said to be worth at least £5.5m coins in the FUT market, if not more.

These cards will be a welcome boost to the player's team, although it looks as though he is already doing quite well without them, with an impressive record of 891 wins and 148 losses on his Ultimate Team account.