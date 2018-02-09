PHOTO: Eden Hazard Snapped With 'Bro' & London Rival Aubameyang at Nike Event

They play for fierce London rivals, but there's no hint of any animosity between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eden Hazard.

The new Arsenal signing and Chelsea talisman were pictured together after the duo caught up with one another during a Nike sponsored event in the English capital this week as the American sports corporation unveiled its new mercurial boot range.

Referring to the Belgian forward as 'my bro', Aubameyang seemed only too happy to mingle with one of Gunners rivals' best players.

📸 Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Nike event tonight. pic.twitter.com/AkdOYDub5g — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) February 7, 2018

Hazard returned the favour too as he took to his own personal Instagram account to call the hot-shot striker one of his good friends:

Eden Hazard was all smiles with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after meeting at an event in London. pic.twitter.com/EhnVbtVWnf — ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) February 9, 2018

It isn't overly surprising to see the two French-speaking football stars getting on, particularly when they both help sportswear giant Nike to sell plenty of boots and other clothing apparel.

Whether fans of the Gunners and Blues are miffed at the duo mingling is unclear, but as long as both put their friendship aside and try to win clashes between the two clubs for their respective sides then we imagine most supporters won't mind.

