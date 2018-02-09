PHOTOS: New Arsenal Signings Pictured Appearing to Hold Up Anti-Spurs Shirts

Pictures have emerged of Arsenal new signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan appearing to hold up anti-Spurs shirts, ahead of the north London derby.

The highly anticipated match at Wembley shall be the early kickoff in the 27th Premier League match-day. The Gunners have the superior record, which includes victory in the reverse fixture, where they cruised to all three points at the Emirates.

Sascha Steinbach/GettyImages

Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan were both excellent in the resounding win over Everton, with the former Manchester United playmaker assisting the Gabonese striker for his debut goal, and picking up two further assists.

The duo were both a force to be reckoned with at Borussia Dortmund and Mkhitaryan's last season in the Ruhr proved to be his best in picking up eleven goals and fifteen assists in the Bundesliga.

However, while both have taken their new roles to heart, they will likely have won over more of the Arsenal faithful already by appearing to feature in a picture aimed at their perennial rivals - although whether the pictures are real is yet to be seen.

The language is not entirely difficult to decipher, of course, with Arsenal Fan TV regular 'DT' posting the pictures lacking in all manner of subtlety.

Spurs are in good form, having easily dispatched of Everton and Manchester United, before earning a late draw at Anfield in a match plagued with controversy.

Moreover, the Lilywhites are unbeaten in ten games and will be looking to take that form into the derby. Arsenal, on the other hand, will be looking to their new signings to push them out of some worrying form, winning only two of their last six league matches, including defeats to Bournemouth and Swansea.