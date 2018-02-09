Toffees Favourite Tim Cahill Reveals Love for Representing His Country Led Him to Leave Everton

New Millwall signing Tim Cahill has revealed the reason behind his departure from Goodison Park in 2012.

Cahill was a fan favourite among the Everton faithful and it came as a surprise to many when he chose to leave the club six years ago to join New York Red Bulls.

The 38-year-old enjoyed a successful spell at Everton under David Moyes, scoring an impressive 68 goals in 278 appearances mainly in an advanced midfield role.

At the age of just 32, the Australian was still capable of playing at the top level of English football, but he chose to move to America.

When speaking to the press after completing his recent move to Millwall, Cahill said that the reason he left Everton was so that he could prolong his international career, saying: ''That was the conversation I had with David Moyes when I left Everton.

''I said if I stayed I'd have to retire at 35, and not play for the national team anymore. I knew that, because there's too many games. I made a decision that was best for both. I’ll never give up on the national team.''

Cahill clearly has a lot of love for his country and his record playing for the Socceroos is unbelievable.

He has made 104 appearances for the national side, scoring a remarkable 50 goals in the process - including crucial strikes in the Australia's World Cup qualification playoff victory over Syria.





After completing a sensational move back to Millwall, the club where it all began, Cahill will be hoping he can role back the years at the Den and earn himself a place in Australia's World Cup squad next summer.