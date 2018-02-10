Juventus Star Bernardeschi Explains Wild Celebrations in Win Over Former Club Fiorentina

By 90Min
February 10, 2018

Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi has defended his celebrations against his former employers during his side's 2-0 win over Fiorentina on Friday.

The winger scored a beautiful freekick in the win against his former club, and after netting his fourth goal in the league, the 23-year-old celebrated wildly. 

Speaking after the game, the Italian defended his actions and claimed that he was right to celebrate in the way that he did, as quoted by Football Italia.

“A professional makes choices and has to pursue them in the direction he feels is right. Obviously, there are those who are going to be in favour and those who are against. I think certain reactions ought to be avoided, but that’s part of football.

“I am a Juventus player and I respect my fans. Besides, I did nothing outlandish and I think I showed respect for everyone. I celebrated because a player must respect his own fans. I will always thank the club Fiorentina, because they let me grow and mature, so if I have arrived at Juventus, it is also thanks to them."

“I will never lack for gratitude towards the club, but a professional must follow his ideas and show respect towards his own fans."

As for Juventus, the win lifted them ahead of Napoli into first place, however with a game in hand over the Bianconeri and Lazio up next it is unlikely that the Old Lady will remain top of the table by the end of the weekend.

