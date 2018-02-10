Paris Saint-Germain star Thiago Silva has claimed that his side must not underestimate Real Madrid and that the Ligue 1 leaders must play 'two perfect games' in order to progress to the next round of the Champions League.

PSG travel to the Bernabeu on Wednesday night for the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie against Real.

The hosts have been well off the pace this season and currently sit fourth in La Liga, 19 points behind Barcelona, but despite the struggles of Los Blancos, Silva has warned his teammates not to underestimate Real as they are still 'the best team in the world', as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

"To go through, we'll need to make two perfect games. It is know that they have been going through a rough patch of form, but Real Madrid is always Real Madrid. We have a lot of respect for them.

"We have to eliminate the best team in the world, the champion twice in a row of the Champions League. It will be necessary to be concentrated from the first to the last minute."

PSG travel to Toulouse on Saturday and with the game in Madrid next up the French giants are expected to rest some of their key men against a Toulouse side who currently occupy 15th spot in Ligue 1.