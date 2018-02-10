Real Madrid had the perfect preparation for Wednesday night's blockbuster Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain, comfortably downing Real Sociedad 5-2 at the Bernabeu on Saturday evening.

Zinedine Zidane's men were four goals up at the break through a Cristiano Ronaldo brace and goals from Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez, and never looked like relinquishing their lead on the way to an easy three points.

With an indifferent first half of the season in the Spanish capital, the champions were under immense pressure to deliver a performance ahead of a major threat to their Champions League defense in midweek.

A distant 19 points behind runaway leaders Barcelona, the home side got off to the best possible start, with Lucas Vazquez beautifully heading home a Ronaldo cross from the left wing, after just 49 seconds, for the opener.

The Portuguese talisman, who turned 33 this week, combined brilliantly with Marco Asensio and Marcelo to double Real's lead.

The Brazilian left back latched on to a pinpoint through ball from Asensio, and swept a low ball into the box, for Ronaldo to place out of the reach of Geronimo Rulli in the Sociedad net.

GOAL Cristiano Ronaldo! The Real Madrid star caps a slick sequence to double his side’s lead over Real Sociedad (via @beINSPORTSUSA) pic.twitter.com/pyug2Sf0Aw — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 10, 2018

Los Blancos added a third soon after, with Sociedad no match for the blistering attacking play on show. Vazquez centered the ball across the box for Toni Kroos to caress the ball home in his trademark style, with the German scoring his fourth goal of the season.

It is absolutely raining goals for Real Madrid. Toni Kroos turns in this golazo before Ronaldo nets his second. 4-0 on the day. Rounding into form as PSG awaits in #UCL? (via @beINSPORTSUSA) pic.twitter.com/9TyKjkA0tB — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 10, 2018

It was a much-needed boost for the Madridistas, with the home side faltering in their title defense, and meekly surrendering to basement dwellers Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, suffering an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at the Bernabeu to bow out of the competition.

Ahead of the midweek showdown with the Parisiens, Zidane's charges urgently needed a pick-me-up.

It got even better before halftime, with Luka Modric whipping in a cross from the right flank which Cristiano Ronaldo met for his second and Real's fourth, powering a header into the roof of the net for their third goal in 10 minutes.

And here’s Ronaldo’s second, as he rises high for the header. Is this the breakout day Real Madrid has been craving? (via @beINSPORTSUSA) pic.twitter.com/0o1dMy7xhZ — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 10, 2018

Los Merengues took their foot off the boil in the second half, choosing to save some energy, with the game already won and a tricky few weeks ahead. Substitute Jon Bautista reduced the arrears for the visitors with 15 minutes to go.

The Portuguese star completed his hat trick with 10 minutes to go, to finish off a perfect Real performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo caps his hat trick, shoots up from 14th to 5th in La Liga’s scoring standings in the process (via @beINSPORTSUSA)pic.twitter.com/LRDyvAcpqU — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 10, 2018

Former Madrid man Asier Illarramendi added a second consolation strike seven minutes from time to make the scoreline slightly more respectable for the travelling Basques, but the end result was a definitive victory for the capital side, who moved into third place ahead of Valencia.