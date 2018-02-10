Spanish Report Claims Messi Is Outraged by Barcelona Teammate & Wants Him Sold in the Summer

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was reportedly outraged by the performance of teammate Andre Gomes during the clash against Valencia on Thursday, so much so that the Argentinian wants him moved on in the summer.

Gomes received hefty criticism for his performance in Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final victory as the midfielder was hooked at half-time as Ernesto Valverde turned to Philippe Coutinho to turn the game around.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The move paid dividends as Coutinho scored his first goal for the club to break the deadlock and send the Blaugrana into another final, this time against Sevilla.





However, according to Diario Gol, Messi was not impressed that 24-year-old Gomes was chosen as a member of the starting XI and his reported post match outburst ensured his teammates and manager knew how he felt.

It has been claimed that Messi said Barcelona are "playing with 10 [men]" when Gomes is picked as part of the team and as a result he has asked Valverde not to start him again.

If Andre Gomes reaches full potential and is played in the right position, he can be a valuable player. But let’s not pretend that this is what is happening. — ᑳarçalεv (@Barsalev) February 9, 2018

Messi is not said to be alone in his damning verdict of the midfielder as Luis Suarez is also in favour of the Portugal international leaving Camp Nou come the end of the season.

However, claims have been made which suggest the Barcelona manager and hierarchy have already made attempts to find Gomes another club. The 24-year-old would have moved in the January window had Barcelona received an offer of a permanent switch, not just loan deals.

The Spanish report claims his role in the starting eleven was simply to attract interest and put him in the shop window ahead of the summer window.

Gomes joined Barcelona in 2016 and has seen his career at Camp Nou predominantly featuring off the bench, with just eight starts to his name this season.