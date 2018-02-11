Carlos Carvalhal Delivers More Brilliant Analogies After Swansea's Win Over Burnley

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal again proved his admirable penchant for imaginative analogies, after he compared his side's condition to a diver previously immersed in the depths of the ocean who has now managed to scramble to the surface following the impressive victory over Burnley.

The Portuguese manager has guided the Swans from rock bottom - five points adrift of their relegation rivals - to 16th position, and currently one point clear of the relegation zone (as of time of writing).

In more comprable terms, before Carvalhal's arrival, the Welsh side had accrued just 13 points from their 20 league games. They have now collected 14 points from their seven games under his tutelage.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

As reported by Wales Online, the enigmatic tactician declared: “When we arrived we were deep in the ocean, where it is very dark and just stones, no fishes. We couldn’t see anything.

“After we started winning, after the big games against Arsenal and Liverpool, we had only just got our noses out of the water to breathe. Last week was the first time we smelled the fresh air.

“In this moment we are maybe starting to swim a little. We can now look to the coast, we know the direction to swim to achieve what we want.

"It is important, but to start to the swim and to get to the coast is very difficult and there is a long way to go before we get there.”

With a two week break from the Premier League, the Swans next much fittingly sees Carvalhal face his former side Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round, having only been sacked by The Owls on Christmas Eve last year.

