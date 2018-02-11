Gennaro Gattuso Likens Patrick Cutrone to AC Milan Legend After Star-Studded Display Against SPAL

Gennaro Gattuso has spoken his praise on AC Milan starlet Patrick Cutrone and has even compared him to Rossoneri legend Filippo Inzaghi after his brace against SPAL at the Paolo Mazza on Saturday.

Milan are now unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions after defeating struggling SPAL, and it took Cutrone just 90 seconds to get on the scoresheet.

SPAL did not stand-down, however, and came close to finding an equaliser. But Milan held on, and the 20-year-old got his second of the game just after the hour mark.

Lucas Biglia and Fabio Borini finished the rout towards the backend of the game, ensuring that the Rossoneri travelled back to Milan with all three points.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

”Today we played a good match, I can’t say the result is unfair although when it was 1-1 we struggled against our opponents.” Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia.

“This match must be a starting point for us, not our destination. We have a lot of work to do, we can’t think that all of our problems have been resolved.”



The Milan boss went on to spout that Rossoneri starlet Cutrone has room for improvement and even likened his style of play to former striker Inzaghi, saying:

"Cutrone must improve and with his age he can still grow, sometimes he loses too many balls. We want to play with our striker, he needs to improve on this, the rest he already has.



"Compare him to Inzaghi? His name is Cutrone, he has some specific attributes. They certainly resemble one another, but he’s young and he can get a lot of satisfaction. He can be a protagonist in our league for many years”

Milan are now unbeaten in eight games in all competitons and now sit in seventh, just a place off a European spot.

They'll be hoping that their good run of form continues when they come up against Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday.