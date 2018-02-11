Huddersfield Town romped to a 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League, lifting them out of the relegation zone after an enthralling encounter at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Terrier got the game off to a flyer, with Alex Pritchard slamming home to finish off a smart counter-attack. Bournemouth equalised soon after, with Junior Stanislas slotting home with precision. The home side were back in-front midway through the first half, as Steve Mounié powered home a header from a free-kick.

Mounié netted again in the second half, as the Terriers took control of the game. Deep into stoppage time, Rajiv van La Parra fired home a penalty to seal a fine victory for David Wagner's side.

With the John Smith's Stadium packed to the rafters and in fine voice, the Terriers started with an impressive energy - spurred on by the vibrant atmosphere and taking the game to their opponents. Bournemouth looked solid early on, keeping their shape well with wing-backs Charlie Daniels and Ryan Fraser tracking back when required to make a sturdy back-five.

The hosts took the lead in the 6th minute, stunning their opponents with a rapid counter-attack. Mounié controlled a long-ball and burst down the left side of the pitch, before cutting into the penalty area and pulling the ball back to Pritchard. The January signing charged onto the pass, slamming the ball low passed Asmir Begović into the net.

The Cherries equalised soon after, as Ryan Fraser slipped passed Scott Malone on the right-wing, and found Stanislas free at the back-post with a bending, low cross. The 28-year-old made no mistake - opening his body up to roll a perfectly placed finish beyond Jonas Lössl into the bottom right corner of the goal.

The home fans were noticeably deflated, having held the lead for just five minutes. Mathias Jørgensen was close to regaining the lead for Huddersfield midway through the first half. Aaron Mooy whipped a tantalising ball into the area, but teammate Christopher Schindler collided with Jørgensen, which saw his header comfortably saved by Begović.

Mooy's expert delivery lead to his side going back in-front in the 27th minute, as his 30-yard free-kick was floated across the six-yard box - allowing Mounié to rise above the opposition defenders and glance a header into the back of the net. The intensity of the game increased considerably, as Bournemouth piled on the pressure to try and force another equaliser.

Steve Cook struck the post soon after, as a cleverly worked corner routine allowed the centre-back to find acres of space in the penalty box. However, his flicked effort went agonisingly wide - clipping the post on it's way wide of a well-beaten Lössl. As half-time approached, the heavens opened and engulfed the pitch - making the surface slick and slippery.

The Terriers roared out the traps in the second half, and almost extended their lead from kick-off, as Pritchard fired just wide after tearing the Bournemouth defence apart with a mazy run from midfield. Mooy came close soon after, driving to the edge of the area before scuffing a shot narrowly wide of Begović's far-post.

With the game heading into the final half-hour, Tom Ince spurned a glorious chance to seal the win. Mooy worked himself some space at the edge of the area, before bending another trademark cross into the box. Ince leapt and powered a downwards header at goal, but his effort flew wide of the target from five yards - when looked odds-on to convert the chance.

Huddersfield were rewarded for their persistent pressure in the 65th minute, as they scored their third goal of the afternoon. Mooy was the architect once again, sliding a horizontal ball across the edge of the area, which Mounié swept home from twelve yards with an effortless finish into the bottom-left corner.

The home fans' jubilance was swiftly cut short, as Mooy was stretchered off after picking up a knee injury. The delay in play saw the tempo slow significantly, as both side's attempt to regroup. Deep into stoppage time, Pritchard was bundled over in the area and awarded a penalty. Van la Parra sent the keeper the wrong way and sealed a big win for his side.