Lionel Messi Admits Frightening Man City Could Topple Mighty Barcelona in Europe This Season

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has admitted Manchester City could be led to glory in Europe this season by Pep Guardiola.

The Argentine believes the Premier League leaders, under his former boss, pose the biggest threat to his chances of claiming a fifth Champions League title, having displayed ferocious attacking football this season which has seen them lose only twice in all competitions.

In an interview with the Mirror, Messi said: "Manchester City are one of the strongest teams around, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.





"I also do not exclude Real Madrid in terms of quality and experience, even though they have not yet achieved the expected results.

"Then there’s Bayern Munich, another great team who will play until the end. Today, however, the best are City and PSG."

City have never before reached the final of the Champions League, coming closest to doing so when they faced Real Madrid in the semi-final in 2016.

They have been drawn against FC Basel in the last 16, meaning they have a great chance of progressing through to the quarter-finals.

Barcelona have a much trickier last 16 tie as they face Chelsea, but with Messi at his irrepressible best, the Blaugrana might not struggle.

The superstar has 26 goals in all competitions so far this season and has helped Barca carve out a healthy lead at the top of the Spanish league table.

