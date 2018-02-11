Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Reveals Bizarre Self-Imposed Punishment for Big Match Mistakes

Liverpool's error-prone defender Dejan Lovren has revealed the bizarre punishment that he imposes on himself when he makes a big mistake in a match - not speaking to anyone for a number of days.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Croatian international spoke candidly of his process of dealing with making errors, and claimed that a vow of silence is the best form of punishment. Lovren said:

"I'm my biggest critic of myself when I make mistakes. I don't talk to anyone for a couple of days - this is me. This is the punishment for myself."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"What do other people think? I'm not bothered. What's important is what the manager says because he is the man in charge of me. If he's positive about me then that's confirmation for myself that I'm one of the best defenders in the Premier League.





"When you go 18 games unbeaten people will say 'wow he's really good' but when you make mistakes they will point the finger at the back four."





Lovren made headlines after his side's 4-1 hiding by Spurs earlier in the season, after deleting any mention of Liverpool from his Instagram after the match. The 28-year-old's appalling performance saw him hauled off the pitch after just 30 minutes, causing Liverpool fans to go into meltdown over the lack of quality the centre-back was bringing to the side.

Liverpool's inconsistencies this season have seen their performances vary dramatically - with Lovren embodying the wayward displays of the team. The 28-year-old will face his former side Southampton this weekend, as the Reds look to move ahead of Tottenham Hotspur to go third in the Premier League table.

In other news, Liverpool midfielder Lazar Marković has got his loan move to Belgian side Anderlecht off to a terrible start - having been ruled out of action for six weeks with 'abysmal fitness levels'. The Serbian has failed to make an impact at Anfield since joining from Benfica in 2014 - and is now embarking on his fourth loan spell in as many years.