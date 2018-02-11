Liverpool's Dejan Lovren Assures Virgil van Dijk That He Is 'Still Number One' at Southampton

Dejan Lovren has admitted that he expects to be the main recipient of boos from Southampton fans during Liverpool's game at St. Mary's on Sunday.

The Croatian defender will return to his former club alongside Virgil van Dijk, who made the switch to Anfield last month after a protracted transfer saga.

But he has assured his teammate that he will be the prime target for Southampton fans looking to release some anger.

🆕 DEJAN LOVREN EXCLUSIVE 🆕



Liverpool's Croatian defender says he punishes himself by not talking to people "for days" when he makes a mistake



Read the Lovren interview here 👉 👉 https://t.co/aRn4GZEYN4 pic.twitter.com/84yWUZoVAN — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) February 11, 2018

“I’m still number one!" he told Sky Sports. “Maybe Virgil is behind me? Let’s see what will happen. Let’s see between me and Virgil who will have the higher decimals!"

Lovren left Southampton for Liverpool in 2014, but he claimed that returning to the south coast remains an unusual occasion.

"There will be some strange feelings," he said. "The welcome doesn't bother me - maybe they miss me or something like that? This is why they are doing it.

"I had a great time at Southampton and will always be thankful for that. I never had any feelings of hate towards the Southampton fans - they helped me and of course, they made some good business."

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Lovren has received criticism for some of his performances this season, although he has insisted that the negative feedback does not concern him.

"I'm my biggest critic of myself when I make mistakes," he added. "I don't talk to anyone for a couple of days - this is me. This is the punishment for myself.

"What do other people think? I'm not bothered. What's important is what the manager says because he is the man in charge of me. If he's positive about me then that's confirmation for myself that I'm one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

"When you go 18 games unbeaten people will say 'wow he's really good' but when you make mistakes they will point the finger at the back four."