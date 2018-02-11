Luckless Roy Hodgson Laments Crystal Palace Errors in 3-1 Away Defeat to Everton

Roy Hodgson has been left to rue his Crystal Palace side's 'punished mistakes' in their 3-1 away loss at Everton.

The Eagles, devastated by injuries to 10 first team players, were downed at Goodison Park by three second-half strikes from the hosts and, despite Luka Milivojevic's late penalty, didn't do enough to earn a share of the spoils.

In quotes published by Sky Sports after the clash, Hodgson admitted that his team shot themselves in the foot three times and were made to pay by a Blues outfit that took their chances were necessary.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

He lamented: "It's very frustrating because when we came in [at half-time] we were happy with how we'd played in the first half. We had managed to keep Everton at bay, and we'd created one or two chances of our own.

"To go down to a deflected goal right at the start of the second half was very disappointing and very frustrating. But I thought that even at 2-0 we came back and started to play some good football and weren't totally out of it until the third goal.

"That was a poor goal to concede unfortunately, because at 2-0 a goal would've allowed us to exert some pressure towards the end of the game. But at 3-0, we weren't going to have enough time to score the goals."

Hodgson, who also revealed that Sam Allardyce apologised to him personally for mocking the Palace boss' speech impediment almost two years ago, added that he couldn't criticise his team's work ethic in spite of coming away from Merseyside with nothing to show for their efforts.

He said: "I can't criticise the players for any lack of character or lack of effort or determination.

"We were punished because we made some defensive mistakes and Everton profited from those mistakes by scoring the goals that put us behind in the game but it wasn't a question of us surrendering the goals.

"Unfortunately, mistakes are part of the game and we were punished for them."