No player has provided more assists in Europe's top five leagues than Kevin De Bruyne since he made his Wolfsburg debut in 2012.

As revealed by Opta, the Belgian midfielder has created 77 goals during that time, one better than Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

De Bruyne has been particularly prolific this season for Manchester City, with 14 assists to his name in the Premier League so far.

Three of those came in a superb display against Leicester at the Etihad on Saturday, in which the 26-year-old's enviable range of passing led to effusive praise from onlookers.

"I think you just have to acknowledge the imagination, guile and genius of what De Bruyne does because it's like he sees the game in slow motion and that's what all the great players I've played against or watched do," Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

"The way his imagination and his brain works is another level to everyone else. The great players buy themselves time, the game looks like it stands still when they've got the ball and De Bruyne has that capacity. He is unique."

Sergio Aguero, who benefited from De Bruyne's creativity, scoring four goals, was equally impressed by his teammate.

"Luckily Kevin De Bruyne is playing for us and helping us to score," said Aguero. "I am very lucky because most of the goals come from his assists - I just have to hit the ball. I am happy for him as well.

"He is a great player and any team in the world would love to have him."