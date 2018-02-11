Swansea City Captain Federico Fernandez Shows His Delight as the Swans Win in 'Duel' Against Burnley

Watching Swansea City play nowadays, it's hard to believe that this Welsh club were sitting bottom of the Premier League. However, with wins against Liverpool, Arsenal and now Burnley, the Swans certainly look like the real deal.

Swansea City are now undefeated in nine games, with four of these fixtures coming against sides who sit in the top half of the table. However, a large proportion of this success should be accredited to new manager, Carlos Carvahal.

⬇️ Since Carlos Carvalhal took over @SwansOfficial:



⚪️ Games: 11

✅ Won: 6

🤝 Drawn: 4

❌ Lost: 1



😎 Beat Burnley

😳 Beat Liverpool

😱 Beat Arsenal

🏆 Through to FA Cup 5th Round

☑️ Out The Relegation Zone



👏 Unbelievable Turnaround pic.twitter.com/qBgwm557Wj — SPORF (@Sporf) February 10, 2018

Despite beating both Liverpool and Arsenal, the Swansea City captain recognised the importance of this fixture which he mentioned in his post-match interview (Swansea City official page).

"It was a big test for our defence because it was a very difficult game to the ones against Liverpool and Arsenal," the Swansea captain mentioned.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Furthermore, Fernandez went onto say: "It was always going to be a very tough and close, and we had energy and commitment. We knew how they would play, it was about winning a lot of duels.".

Swansea City are now out of the relegation zone, sitting 15th in the Premier League. When question by the media, the defender had this to say on their current league standing and form.

"We are on a very good run at the moment and we are enjoying it," the Argentinian defender said.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

In addition to this, Fernandez added: "We have to keep this up. It's no good wasting the good work we have put in over the last month or so.".

Swansea's next fixture will take place away from home against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup, where the Welsh side will certainly look to progress in the competition.