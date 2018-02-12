Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has earmarked Schalke 04 star Max Meyer as his main summer transfer target.

Questions were asked of new Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco when he began to deploy Meyer as a deep lying holding midfielder at the beginning of the season, however since moving into a more defensive position the German has been outstanding.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and is said to be at the top of Wenger's targets for the summer, as reported by the Daily Star.

Schalke CEO Christian Heidel spoke last month about the future of his star man and refused to rule out a move away for the Germany international.

"Max will be deciding shortly if he wants to stay at Schalke past the summer. Max is very happy here, Schalke is his home, we will try to make it him as comfortable financially as possible."

Meyer has a very similar frame to that of current Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere and it seems as though a move for the German might not be the wisest decision from Wenger.

The Gunners have been crying out for a proper holding midfielder for years now, and if Meyer was to sign for the north Londoners it would still be the case of Arsenal needing a proper defensive midfielder.

Meyer is more of a ball playing holding midfielder, and what Arsenal need is a player who will break up play and someone who will focus more on the defense than the attack.

Only time will tell if Meyer move's to Arsenal, but one thing is for sure is that the London club won't be the only side interested in acquiring the German's services this summer.