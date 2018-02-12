Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has suggested that the club may keep manager Peter Stöger on beyond the end of the season.

Stöger took charge at Dortmund back in December, and since then has overseen four wins and three draws in his first seven games as manager in the Bundesliga - propelling die Schwarzgelben to third in the league in the process.

Chief executive Watzke recently spoke about his satisfaction towards the job that Stöger has done and claimed that the Austrian boss may well be kept on as manager beyond the summer, as quoted by ESPN.

He said: "He hasn't lost a game yet. If he still doesn't lose any, we'd be stupid if we didn't keep it going. We're satisfied with him. He's an extraordinarily good coach."

Stöger's current contract is set to finish at the end of the season, leading to speculation of Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann taking over in the summer, but Watzke has denied any contact between the two.

"We haven't arranged anything with anyone."

Up next for die Schwarzgelben is the visit of Atalanta in the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie, and if Stöger was to win the coveted trophy the Austrian could well find himself in the dug out at the Signal Iduna Park come the start of next season.