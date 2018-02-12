Former Everton Man Andy Gray Tips Liverpool to Upset the Odds and Win the Champions League

Former Everton striker, turned Sky Sports pundit, Andy Gray has claimed Liverpool could surprise everyone this year and claim their sixth Champions League title in Kiev this May.

Although the Reds have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions and Manchester City look to have the league title already locked up, leading the pack by 16 points, Jurgen Klopp's men are still able to compete for the coveted Champions League trophy.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Having progressed from the group stages at the top of their group, Liverpool are set to travel to Portugal to face FC Porto in the first leg of the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Following a shaky run of form, the Reds look as though they've managed to steady themselves ahead of the clash with the Liga Nos front-runners, claiming a comfortable 2-0 win against a struggling Southampton side at the weekend.

Although Liverpool aren't among the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy at the end of the season, former Sky Sports pundit Andy Gray feels as though they could go on a strong run in Europe as long as Liverpool's attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah remain fit.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“They’re obviously not going to win this league but they’re in the Champions League,” Andy Gray said to beIN Sport, as reported by the Express.

“I think with that front three, if they can defend well, with that three at the top end of the pitch and keep them fit… they could do something stupid this year like win the Champions League.

“I don’t think anyone’s thought about it so far. They’ve got a pretty good draw, Porto might be dangerous but that should take them into the last eight. I think in cup ties and these individual ones it will suit Liverpool perfectly. I really mean this, if all things be equal, they could go pretty far in this tournament.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Although the Reds are far from the strongest team in the competition, memories of their 2004/05 Champions League side have been evoked, whereby Rafael Benitez guided Liverpool, against the odds, to Champions League glory.

Liverpool's next game comes in the last 16 of the Champions League as they face FC Porto in Estadio do Dragao, with the Portuguese league leaders looking to continue their strong league form on the European stage.