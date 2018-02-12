Liverpool's Mohamed Salah One of the Best in the World According to Samuel Eto'o

Fellow African national, Samuel Eto'o, believes that Mohamed Salah is currently one of the best players in the world.

Liverpool's top goalscorer this season beat Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he was voted African Player of the Year for 2017 and previous winner, Eto'o has heaped praise on the Egyptian striker.

CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/GettyImages

“He has probably been one of the best players in the world.

“His performances for Liverpool have been great and, for me, I am always glad to see African players at the top level,” said Eto'o, as reported by The Sun.





There was doubt over the impact Salah would have when he signed for the Reds in the summer. After initially moving to the Premier League in 2014, to play at Chelsea, the 25-year-old couldn't break into the team at Stamford Bridge and was sent out for a couple of loan spells before leaving the club for Roma.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, Liverpool clearly had faith in the Egyptian as they splashed out £34.3m to bring him to Anfield. 21 Premier League goals later and Salah has got everyone talking, in particular, his fellow African Player of the Year winners.

Didier Drogba, who was at Chelsea with Salah, claims he always saw the Liverpool forwards' potential.

“He has always been a good player. We all knew he had it in him," said Drogba.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

The former Ivory Coast forward goes on to suggest that Salah wasn't given a chance at Chelsea, by then-boss Jose Mourinho.

“Maybe now he works with managers who are more willing to give him more responsibility."

Salah's current form in the Premier League has led to speculation of a move to Spain for the Egyptian forward, but Drogba and Eto'o both believe that the Liverpool star could even go on to captain his current side.

“You expect a captain to put all the players together and you can see he does that. He seems quiet but being quiet does not mean he is not a leader. He leads by example,” said Drogba.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

And Eto'o speaks similarly of the Reds' frontman, “He will not scream at you to do this or do that but people like him command respect.

“His attitude off the pitch also makes him a natural leader. He can grow into a captain there,” agreed Eto'o.

(You may also be interested in 'Jurgen Klopp Hails Prolific Partnership Between Liverpool Stars Salah and Firming')