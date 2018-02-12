PHOTO: Hotel Chain Set to Offer Chance for Fans to Watch Home Game at Allianz Arena From Hotel Suite

Bayern Munich will offer fans the incredible experience of watching a match at the Allianz Arena from a hotel suite after the Bundesliga giants signed a multi-year partnership with the hotel company Marriott International.

The deal has seen Courtyard by Marriott become the official hotel partner for Bayern and the company are set to offer several once-in-a-lifetime football experiences to guests.

A draw will take place to determine who will get to stay in a modern, custom-built Courtyard executive box at the home of Bayern and watch the game from it, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Along with the unbelievable view, the lucky fans will also be giving access to a Courtyard bar. After the deal was announced Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge spoke about his joy at the possibility of giving the fans an incredible experience.

"We are delighted for two leading brands such as Courtyard by Marriott and FC Bayern to be entering into a long-term partnership.

Courtyard by Marriott to become official hotel partner of #FCBayern.



"I am particularly pleased that our fans can also benefit from this partnership, with our new official hotel partner providing them with attractive offers for both home and away matches."

It certainly will be an incredible experience for whomever wins the draw, and one thing is for sure is that it will be better than sitting in the turnstiles.