Report Claims Crystal Palace Planning Summer Move for Former Chelsea Attacker

After a January move for Bourussia Dortmund's Andre Schurrle failed to materialise, Crystal Palace are preparing to once again attempt to secure the services of the German international in the summer.

The 27-year-old has been having an underwhelming season with Dortmund and was subsequently labelled surplus to requirements in January with the World Cup winner being linked with a host of Premier League clubs.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Among those linked clubs was Crystal palace who currently sit in a precarious position in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone, and are in need of reinforcements up front.

Despite missing out on the former Chelsea forward in January, the Eagles are reportedly planning to make a second attempt to secure Schurrle's service in the summer, as reported by German news outlet Fussball.com.

However, the Premier League side will face stiff competition from the likes on Inter Milan who would also be interested in signing Schurrle after negotiations for a loan deal fell through in January.

The German international signed for Borussia Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2016 for £26.9 million and is contracted at the Westfalenstadion until 2021.