Report Reveals Huge Bonuses Roberto Firmino Received for Goal & Assist Against Southampton

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino was in fine form once again for the Reds' 2-0 victory over Southampton. The Brazilian was involved in both goals, scoring the first to finish off a quick Liverpool counter attack. He then teed up Mohamed Salah with a sublime back-heel to double the Reds' lead.

His goal against the Saints was Firmino's 20th goal of the season in all competitions, and he set up Salah for his 11th assist. That means that in all, Firmino has been involved in 31 goals in all competitions for the Reds. The Brazilian has certainly earned a bumper pack packet this term.

A report from Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football has revealed just how much the Brazilian is earning for his prolific season.

⚽️1 = Salah to Firmino

⚽️2 = Firmino to Salah



A beautiful combination. 💫 pic.twitter.com/rTVyYuvQrg — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 11, 2018

According to Football Leaks, as quoted by the Mirror, Firmino is on a basic wage at Liverpool of £68,085-a-week. But his deal with the Reds comes with a lot of bonuses which could see him earning close to double his usual salary.

The 26-year-old is said to have earned £25,000 for each of his first five goals, then £45,000-per-goal up to 10, £65,000 up to 15, and then £85,000 for every goal after that.

He is also said to earn £31,000 for every assist. This means that Firmino earned £116,000 in bonuses for his performance against Southampton, and that's on top of his usual weekly wage.

In all, Firmino earned £184,085, not bad for a day's work. At the moment he is worth every penny to Liverpool, and manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Firmino and his prolific partnership with Mohamed Salah.

"The first [goal] was brilliant," Klopp told Sky Sports. "The first was a counter on the break, and I don't think you can play much better than Mo and Roberto did for the second."