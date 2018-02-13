Cristiano Ronaldo Says Real Madrid's Clash With Paris Saint-Germain Will 'Define the Whole Season'

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that Real Madrid's Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain will "define the whole season".

Los Blancos have had a miserable campaign in La Liga, currently sitting in fourth place and 17 points behind leaders Barcelona.

But they remain in contention for the Champions League, a competition Zinedine Zidane's side have won twice in a row.

The importance of the upcoming PSG clash has been magnified due to Real Madrid's poor domestic form, although they enter the game on the back of a convincing 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad, in which Ronaldo hit a hat-trick.

“This tie between Real Madrid and PSG is one that could define the whole season," Ronaldo told the club's official website.

"We’re going to come up against a great team with excellent players, whom we respect a lot. But we’ve already shown that we have a very strong, united and experienced group in this competition.

“I always look to be at my best level and sometimes things don’t go as we’d like, but experience has taught me that we must continue working hard to achieve our goals."

Defender Raphael Varane, meanwhile, said: “It will be a frenzied clash between two huge teams. The little details can prove decisive. We will have to play exceptionally well if we want to progress. We play at home first and will need the support of our fans. We will give our all because they are so proud of our football.





“They have some impressive players and I’m sure we’ll see two thrilling games. We have enough experience to know that the little details can prove decisive.

"Like us, they have players capable of making a difference at key moments in the game. We must defend all together, we always d that. We will have to keep our focus at all times. Together we can stop PSG.”