Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba believes Mohamed Salah could captain Liverpool in the future.

Salah only joined the Merseyside club at the start of this season, but after making a flying start at Anfield and with a current tally of 22 goals in the Premier League, he has already made himself stand out as a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side.

And former Chelsea teammate Didier Drogba thinks the Egyptian forward has the qualities to captain the Reds, The Sport Review reports.

“I think he has got it in him.

“He is someone who you will respect if you share a dressing room with him," Drogba said, as quoted by The Sun.

The Liverpool forward only spent one season at Chelsea with Drogba but clearly made an impression on the Blues' legend.

The former Ivory Coast captain described Salah as a quiet player and someone who leads by example, a very good attribute of a successful captain.

“You expect a captain to put all the players together and you can see he does that.

“He seems quiet but being quiet does not mean he is not a leader. He leads by example,” said the 39-year-old striker.

Securing 29 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, so far this season, Salah's focus will be to continue his dazzling form in front of goal. And with the Champions League last-16 up next for the Reds, the 25-year-old will be looking to help his team get past FC Porto in their trip to Portugal on Wednesday night.