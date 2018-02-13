Dimitri Payet Makes a Young Fan's Dream Come True With Incredible Gesture

Olympique Marseille and France midfielder Dimitri Payet made a young fan's day following an incredible gesture.

West Ham fan Lucas Campell cites Payet as his favourite player despite the Frenchman's acrimonious return the the south of France in January 2017, even travelling to the Orange Veladrome to watch his hero play.

Even though he left West Ham, he's still my son's favourite player 👍 pic.twitter.com/BpdmFwK22Z — Darren Allez l'OM ⚪ 💙 (@Rotmm) January 17, 2018

Following his dad's tweet showing his support for his favourite player, social media offered their support to try and help Lucas meet his hero.

Their efforts were not in vein however as on January 20th this year, Lucas received a video from his idol with an offer he couldn't refuse.

Hey Lucas, any plans for the 2nd February?



Think @dimpayet17 has a message for you...😉



Happy birthday buddy! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/NHOQVkFQaD — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) January 20, 2018

Payet offered Lucas and his family the chance to watch Marseille against Metz in their Ligue 1 clash on February 2nd.

That however wasn't it for Lucas, who not only saw the game, he also met with the chairman Jacques-Henri Eyraud prior to the game, watch the Marseille squad warm up from close quarters, before finally managing to meet Payet after the game.

Lucas oversaw quite the game, as Payet's Marseille overcame a spirited Metz side to win 6-3 in Ligue 1 and keep them on course for a Champions League place come the end of the season.

That however was second on the day, as Payet managed to make the dreams of a young fan a reality in what is a brighter story in the world of football.