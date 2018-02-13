Eden Hazard Lifts the Lid on the Main Reason Behind His Recent Goalscoring Form

eEden Hazard has revealed the secret behind his second Chelsea goal on Monday - taking advice from national team coach Thierry Henry.

The Belgium international bagged a brace in the 3-0 home victory over West Bromwich Albion on Monday night to ease the pressure on Antonio Conte, and helped the Blues put their recent terrible Premier League form to bed.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the clash (h/t Goal) Hazard explained that Henry, who is now coaching the forward as part of Roberto Martinez's set up at international level, gave him tips on when he should and shouldn't shoot - and his decision to do so last night paid dividends.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Hazard said: "On the second one, when I go inside [from the flank], Thierry told me in the national team maybe I don't shoot enough.

"As you saw against Watford, I scored a goal when I shot [in a similar situation]. It comes with instinct. You don't think a lot, you just think about scoring."

The routine win over bottom-placed West Brom took the reigning champions back into the top four ahead of London rivals Tottenham by a point.

Eden Hazard in all comps for Chelsea this season



27 starts

15 goals

11 assists

15 MOTM



2 MOTM vs Atleti, MOTM vs Man Utd, MOTM vs Arsenal Away & MOTM vs Liverpool away pic.twitter.com/w5GCPUJvTC — 🇧🇷 (@ThatSpiceJoe) February 12, 2018

Chelsea now sit just two points off second-placed Manchester United and will hope to finish in the top three to avoid having to play a Champions League qualifying round tie next season.

Hazard added that it was good to pick up three points and put the club's back-to-back defeats to bed, and revealed what Conte's men were aiming to achieve in the remainder of the campaign.

He said: "We had two defeats but now we are back. We are Chelsea, we are the champions, we have to give everything.

Since November 2017, Chelsea have taken 34 points from 17 Premier League games; Manchester United have taken 33. pic.twitter.com/wlwEs6uO6I — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) February 13, 2018

"Sometimes it happens, you win and you lose. Last season we were champions. The most important thing is to work together, talk together and that's what we did. We showed great character offensively and defensively."

"I think we need to be in the top four for the Champions League nest season and if we can take the FA Cup.

"We have a lot of games to play. It is not easy to win the Champions League but we will go for everything. We have a good team and good players and our target, when you play for Chelsea, is to win trophies."