FIFA Rejects Neymar’s Denouncement Against Barcelona for Unpaid Bonuses

FIFA have rejected Neymar's denouncement against Barcelona for alleged unpaid bonuses, Sport have reported.

The Brazilian forward had demanded he be payed a €40m bonus which had reportedly been withheld by the Catalan club following his exit last summer.

But FIFA have now communicated their decision to the player's representatives and the club.

REMY GABALDA/GettyImages

The case will now enter the "ordinary justice" system, although Neymar's lawyers could still take it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.





It is most likely, however, that the legal dispute will continue in the "ordinary courts".





Neymar departed Barcelona last year in controversial terms, signing for PSG for a world record fee of £198m.





He then claimed to have not been paid a bonus owed by the Blaugrana, which he said made him feel "very bad".

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

Barcelona spokesman Josep Vives had previously said: "The club will not pay the bonus to Neymar's father.

"There were three conditions: the player must not negotiate his departure from the club during the month before the bonus became payable, he must demonstrate his desire to fulfil his contract, and that we would not pay out the bonus before September 1, to ensure the transfer window was closed.

"Now that we know that none of these three conditions were met, we will not honour that bonus."

Neymar is set to face off against Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, having helped his side to a 1-0 victory over Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday.