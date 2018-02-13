Ex-football coach Barry Bennell has been found guilty of several sexual offenses against young boys in the 1980s.

The 64-year-old, who wasn't able to appear in court due to illness, had his day via videolink and was convicted on 36 charges ranging from indecent assault to other serious sexual offenses against boys aged eight to 15 between 1979 and 1990.

During the hearing, Bennell was described by prosecutors as a "predatory and determined pedophile" who molested young boys on an "industrial scale".

The defendant, now going by the name Richard Jones, denied 48 counts, having admitted to seven last month. And Liverpool Crown Court judge had jurors enter three not-guilty verdicts.

The jury, consisting of five men and six women, were unable to reach decisions on seven counts after being sent out on Thursday.

Manchester City, who had Bennell in their employ at one point, have put out a statement in the wake of the latest development in the case, issuing an apology to the victims of the former coach's abuse.

"Firstly, and most importantly, following today’s events at Liverpool Crown Court, Manchester City FC offers its heartfelt sympathy to all victims for the unimaginably traumatic experiences they have endured," the statement reads.

"No one can remove their suffering or that of others who suffered sexual abuse as children as a result of their involvement with football. All victims were entitled to expect full protection from the kind of harm they endured."

The club also revealed having set up review team to look into the allegations in 2016, but are not yet at liberty to disclose all of the findings.