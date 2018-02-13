Guti & Zidane Exchange Pleasantries as Former Real Star Reveals He Would One Day Love to Coach Club

Real Madrid face Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night, and with things not going to plan so far this season for the Spanish side, there is huge importance surrounding the result of this game.

Although the current Champions League holders will have a lot lying on this game, former player Guti feels that manager Zinedine Zidane's job should not be at risk, reports Marca.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

"This is the last chance for Real Madrid, but I hope there is sanity and that it isn't Zidane's last chance.

"We cannot forget what he has done," the former Spanish international told El Chiringuito de Jugones, as quoted by Marca.

Guti clearly has belief that his former Madrid teammate is the right man for the job, but does admit he would love to manage his boy-hood club one day.

"Zidane must continue, but how can I not want to coach Real Madrid one day?," said the Madrid youth team boss.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Former teammate Zidane, was equally as complimentary on Guti, claiming: "Yes, I see him capable of coaching Madrid, and what he is doing is preparing to do it some day. He said that, which is fine by me. He is a guy from here, all his life, so one day it is his dream too. Why not?”

Ahead of the clash on Wednesday night, there have been many reports that Madrid are after their last-16 opponents record breaking summer signing. It has been rumoured that Neymar could make a return to La Liga just one season after leaving Barcelona for PSG. But Guti is not fully behind the proposed transfer.

"I like Neymar, but if that means Ronaldo leaving, then no," said the former midfielder.

However, if Cristiano Ronaldo would stay at the club regardless, then Guti could not deny that the addition of Neymar would be a positive deal for his former side.

REMY GABALDA/GettyImages

"At Real Madrid you have to be the best in the world and Neymar is. I think he is more motivated and I think he will continue to be so. He knows that he won't come to a better place," Guti added.

The former Real Madrid player gave his prediction on the outcome of the upcoming games between two of Europe's giants.

"Over 180 minutes, PSG are a great team. Surely it won't finish eleven against eleven," claimed the Spaniard.