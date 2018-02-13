Juventus 2-2 Spurs: Christian Eriksen Masterclass Inspires Tottenham Hotspur Comeback

Spurs managed to complete a miraculous comeback after conceding two early goals to draw 2-2 with Juventus in what was a fantastic Champions League spectacle in Turin.

A brace from Gonzalo Higuain put the Old Lady into the ascendancy within ten minutes but a signature goal from Harry Kane and a cracking free-kick by Christian Eriksen means it's all to play for at Wembley in three weeks time.

A dream start for Juventus, a nightmare start for Spurs...



Gonzalo Higuain caught that perfectly 🎯 pic.twitter.com/23dpn5nShH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2018

Spurs got off to the worst possible start when they conceded within just two minutes. Miralem Pjanic took a free-kick quickly which Higuain latched onto and volleyed home to put Juventus 1-0 up. Replays showed the Argentinian was slightly offside from the set piece.

Things got even worse for Spurs in the eighth minute when Ben Davies gave away a penalty for a late challenge on Federico Bernadeschi. Higuain stepped up to score his second goal of the game, rifling the ball into the left-hand corner.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Tottenham were half asleep and were clearly still on their honeymoon from the North London derby win on Saturday but going 2-0 down seemed to send a shock wave through the side. They instantly grew into the game and almost scored when Eriksen's beautiful ball found Harry Kane six yards out but Gianluigi Buffon managed to save it from point blank range.

Juventus then conceded their first goal of 2018 when Harry Kane did managed to pull one back in the 35th minute. Dele Alli threaded a delightful through ball for Kane to run onto, take round Buffon and pass into an empty net. 2-1 and game on.

Juventus hadn't conceded at home in 826 minutes of action...



Then they met Harry Kane ️🙌



Game on ⚽️

BT Sport 2 HD now 📺 pic.twitter.com/oPw2mt6s4n — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2018

The Bianconeri were made to pay for beginning to sit back and defend their lead but they were almost able to extend it on the stroke of half-time.

In the first minute of first-half stoppage time, Douglas Costa skinned Serge Aurier and was then completely wiped out by the backtracking fullback for a stupid stone wall penalty. Higuain stepped up to clinch his hat-trick but absolutely rocketed the ball off the crossbar meaning Juventus returned to the dressing room with a more slender lead than they would have liked.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Spurs continued to dominate the second-half but had their goalkeeper to thank after two quick fire saves. Hugo Lloris managed to tip Bernadeschi's low drive around the post before the Frenchman counted his lucky stars that Mario Mandzukic headed the ball straight into his arms from a corner moments later.

All of Tottenham Hotspur's possession then paid dividends when the Danish footballer of the year struck a wonderful free-kick. Georgio Chiellini fouled Alli just outside of the penalty area and Eriksen pulled up his socks before rolling the ball under the wall, wrong-footing the helpless Buffon.

Massive goal for Spurs ⚽



Eriksen catches Buffon cold with a cheeky free-kick!



BT Sport 2 📺 pic.twitter.com/m2220Gu38N — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2018

Bernadeschi continued to look menacing for the Bianconeri but Lloris was again able to gather his shot after a wicked deflection off Eric Dier. Spurs will be slightly disappointed that they weren't able to grab a winner in the end after putting in a dominant performance outside of the opening ten minute horror show.

However, they return to Wembley for the return fixture in three weeks time with two crucial away goals after a fantastic exhibition of Champions League football and another memorable night in Tottenham's European dream.