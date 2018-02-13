Lionel Messi Admits He Has 'No Relationship' With Cristiano Ronaldo & Admits Friendship Is Unlikely

Lionel Messi has admitted that he does not expect to become friends with Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the future.

The duo have been rivals at the top of the game for the best part of a decade, fighting it out for the Ballon d'Or every year with relentless consistency.

Though the two appear to harbour no animosity towards each other, Messi has doubted the chances of them becoming good friends after their respective playing careers come to an end.

"I don't know if we will be (friends in the future)," he told World Soccer magazine - via the Daily Mail. "Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other.

"We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies, and that's the only time we speak. Everything is fine, but our lives don't cross very often."

Messi and Ronaldo are again expected to compete for the most prestigious honours this season.

The former has been typically prolific for Barcelona, scoring 26 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has found the net 20 times in 24 appearances and bagged a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-2 La Liga victory over Real Sociedad.

It is Messi's side who have enjoyed the better campaign thus far, however, with Barcelona still unbeaten in La Liga and 17 points clear of rivals Real Madrid.