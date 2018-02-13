Man City Set to Offer Goalkeeper Ederson Surprise New Deal Months After He Joined Club

By 90Min
February 13, 2018

Manchester City are lining up a new contract for goalkeeper Ederson only seven months after he joined the club, according to the Sun.

The Brazilian international has excelled in the Premier League since his £34m move from Benfica last summer.

City have conceded only 20 league goals thus far and Ederson has been a standout performer.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The club reportedly want to reward the 24-year-old for his superb first season at the Etihad by increasing his £70,000-a-week wages.


Ederson is under contract until 2022 but is deemed worthy of a pay rise and manager Pep Guardiola wants to ensure he is tied down for the long-term.

An Etihad source told the Sun: “The club is already looking at giving Ederson a new deal at the club.

“He was an expensive purchase but has been worth every penny. He has delighted Pep how quickly he’s settled in. There is not a rush on him but the club will make sure he is looked after in the long-term.”

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

City are believed to be planning a number of contract offers at the end of the season to secure the futures of their key players.

Striker Gabriel Jesus, currently sidelined with injury, will be handed a new deal, as will Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, both of whom have starred this season.

Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi have also recently signed extensions.

