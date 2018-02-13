Ryan Mason Forced to Retire From Football 13 Months After Suffering Fractured Skull

Hull City have announced that 26-year-old midfielder Ryan Mason will retire from professional football with immediate effect as a result of the serious head injury he suffered during a Premier League game against Chelsea on 22nd January 2017.

An unfortunate and accidental aerial collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill left the Hull player with a fractured skull. He underwent surgery the day after the horror clash of heads, with Cahill among the well wishers who visited him in hospital.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Just under 13 months on, Mason has seemingly been advised that attempting to resume his football career would carry too many risks.

A statement released by Hull on Tuesday morning read: "Ryan has sought the guidance of numerous world renowned neurologists and neurosurgeons who have all advised that a return to competitive football is not advised.

"Ryan would like to put on record his thanks to all at the club who have aided his recovery to this point and he his is indebted to them for their support and compassion over the past 12 months."

🔶◾️ | It is with deep regret that the Club has to announce, following the head injury suffered on 22nd January 2017, @RyanMason is to retire from football with immediate effect ➡️ https://t.co/ccKiMlH6ZK pic.twitter.com/uNQ6mALO35 — Hull City (@HullCity) February 13, 2018

North London-born Mason started his career when he joined Tottenham's academy at the age of eight. He was sent on loan to five different clubs, both in England and France, before becoming an established first-team player under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

He made his England debut in March 2015 in a friendly against Italy and later joined Hull for a club record fee of £13m in the summer of 2016. Mason had played 20 times for the Tigers in all competitions before suffering his tragic career ending injury.

(You may also be interested in 'REVEALED: The Clubs Considered to Be English Football's 'Sleeping Giants'')