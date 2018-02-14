Arsenal Keen to Offer Ex-Academy Prodigy Return to the Club With Contract Offer

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen to boost his midfield options this summer, and is set to look to the Turkish league to try to prise 25-year-old Oguzhan Ozyakup away from Besiktas.

According to reports, Wenger has long been an admirer of the Turkey international, who was actually part of the Arsenal academy from 2008 to 2012 before making the move to Besiktas.

Since then he has made 156 appearances for the Istanbul-based side, helping them to win the Turkish Super Lig title for the last two years in a row.

Arsenal fan should watch out for Oguzhan Ozyakup against Bayern in the UCL.



He's grown to be a top player. Not my ideal DM, but he's better than Xhaka and Elneny both. — Gooner_esque (@winfieldlloyd) February 13, 2018

Ozyakup's contract is set to expire in six months, and according to Turkish outlet Aksam, Wenger has already spoken to the player about a possible return to the north London club, and is willing to offer the player a huge pay rise should be decide to return to the Emirates.

A source told Aksam that Ozyakup is 'seriously considering' Arsenal's interest, while the reports claims unspecified clubs (possibly Arsenal) are prepared to give him an 'astronomical offer'.

The player has impressed for Besiktas this season, and has been one of their stand-out performers in their surprise Champions League run. Arsenal fans will be watching on with interest to see how he performs against Bayern Munich in their last-16 clash next Tuesday.

Arsenal have long been crying out for a new centre midfielder, and it seems that Wenger will be prioritising strengthening that position in the summer. It would be a huge boost if they could land a player of Ozyakup's quality on a free transfer, and although his form has reportedly dipped in recent weeks, Wenger would surely feel confident that he could get the best out of a player who is already familiar with the club.