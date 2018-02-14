Atalanta Striker Alejandro Darío Gómez Produces a Brilliant Meme for Valentine's Day

It is Valentine's' Day on Wednesday and many football fans will be left with a real dilemma with two eye-catching Champions League ties taking place in the evening.

Real Madrid host PSG in what is the tie of the Round of 16 while Liverpool are in Portugal to take on Porto as they bid to reach the quarter finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2009.

One person who has already hinted that the football is more important is Atalanta striker Alejandro Darío Gómez who bravely put this out on social media

It translates as: Her: "He is definitely thinking about another girl..." Him: "How am I going to explain that I'm watching Champions League on Valentine's Day..."

Gomez won't be the only man in that situation this evening as the Champions League gets back into business. The action kicked off last night with Tottenham fighting back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw in Italy against Juventus while Manchester City were once again on fire as they dispatched Basel 4-0.

SEBASTIEN BOZON/GettyImages

Tonight's action looks exciting with the mouthwatering prospect of Real Madrid v PSG. The French side blitzed through the group stages and have been installed as favourites with the bookmakers to win the whole thing while Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is under increased pressure after his side slipped to 4th in La Liga, 17 points behind Barcelona.

English interest tonight will be provided by Liverpool as the Reds travel to Porto, hoping there is no repeat of their last away European game when they threw away a 3-0 lead away to Sevilla.