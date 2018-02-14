Bayern Munich Will Seal €55m Transfer for Loanee as Bavarians Begin Long-Term Planning

Bayern Munich will look to bring James Rodríguez to Bavaria on a permanent basis if the Colombian can maintain his current form.
Rodríguez moved to the Allianz Arena in the summer, leaving Real Madrid on a two-year loan that cost Bayern close to €13m. There was also an option to buy the 26-year-old included in the loan deal, something that would set Bayern back an extra €42m if activated.
It was understood that the Bundesliga giants weren't decided on whether they should sign the Colombian midfielder on a full-time basis.
However, Rodríguez's performances during the German Rückrunde have left Bayern's chiefs keen for a deal to go through, according to Sport Bild (via Sport.de).
It is understood that Real Madrid do not have an option to veto a permanent move to Bavaria, with Bayern Munich only having to convince Rodríguez after the €42m clause has been activated.
Despite having impressive performances with FC Porto and AS Monaco in his early career, Rodríguez didn't become a household name until his outstanding performances with Colombia in the 2014 World Cup.
Fresh off the back of the tournament in Brazil, Rodríguez sealed a €67.5m move to the Santiago Bernabéu.
Despite making more than 100 appearances for Los Blancos, Rodríguez was never able to cement his place in their first-team.
Since moving to Bavaria, the Colombian playmaker has begun to kick-start his career and is once again being considered as one of the best midfielders in European football.