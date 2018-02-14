Bayern Munich's Glorious Viral Tweet Response to Lady Gaga Fact Leaves Fans in Hysterics

The social media team behind Bayern Munich's US account has amused followers on Twitter with an incredible response to a fact surrounding Lady Gaga's track Born This Way.

Twitter account Fact, which has 1.77m followers, sent out a tweet that claimed the American singer wrote the title track of her second studio album in just 10 minutes - an impressive feat for any musician.

Lady Gaga wrote Born This Way in 10 minutes. — Fact (@Fact) November 19, 2017

However, the Bayern Munich social media team were able to go one better by remembering an outstanding game from the 2015/16 season where Robert Lewandowski single handily secured the Bavarians a 5-1 victory over VfL Wolfsburg in just nine minutes.

Bayern found themselves 1-0 down at half-time thanks to a goal from Daniel Caligiuri, causing Pep Guardiola to bring Lewandowski off the bench at the break.

The Polish striker scored his first goal of the game in the 51st minute and would go on to score four more just before the hour mark, with Bayern eventually winning the game 5-1.

Robert Lewandowski scored 5 goals in 9 minutes. https://t.co/yn2qTykklB — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) February 13, 2018

The tweet has well over 100,000 favourites already, as well as 67,000 retweets - an outstanding amount of interaction.

Twitter users have become accustomed to hilarious tweets from Bundesliga sides, with Borussia Mönchengladbach famously making headlines ahead of their game against Celtic back in 2016.

However, fans of the Premier League aren't quite as keen on their teams trying to get a few laughs on social media.

Chelsea's joke about the hashtag that was being used for their game against West Brom on Monday went down like a lead balloon, with some fans of the west London side taking the light-hearted tweet a little too seriously.