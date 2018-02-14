Crystal Palace Chairman Urges Supporters to Help Club With Selhurst Park Development Bid

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has urged supporters to help promote the development of Selhurst Park in an attempt to persuade the council to grant planning permission on the Eagles' stadium.

Should the development go ahead, Selhurst Park would become eligible to host international football, and the details for the proposed planning are available to view here. One key factor that would help the planning permission become granted is the ability for the public to comment their thoughts on the idea.

The #CPFC 🦅 planning application for the redevelopment of Selhurst Park has been published by Croydon Council 🏟️



The public may now comment on the plans and more information can be found here 👉 https://t.co/IViEqVEmaz pic.twitter.com/OkEnVFyVy4 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 14, 2018

Available under the previously added link is a section dedicated to the public voice - which the council will take under consideration before their decision in April. And Palace chairman Steve Parish has begged fans to speak:

“I would urge all our supporters to submit comments to Croydon Council to give our application the best possible chance of approval." Parish told the Croydon Advertiser.

"This huge investment in Selhurst Park will provide a major boost to the borough in so many ways, including creating hundreds of new jobs, more facilities and space for our community to gather, and give thousands more fans the chance to experience top flight football at Palace.

"Our plans will transform the match day experience for our fans and visitors to the borough, and by extending the pitch length – we are making Selhurst Park eligible to host international football in the future.

“We need a stadium that reflects who we are, how far we have come and where we want to go - a stadium that south London can be proud of, a home worthy of our incredible support and unique atmosphere and this great Premier League we represent.

"We are committed to working with Croydon Council to ensure our application proceeds, but now is your chance to support our bid. Please submit your comments on our proposal on the Croydon Council Planning Portal.”