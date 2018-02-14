FanView: Why it's Essential That Man City Keep Hold of True Premier League Great Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero reminded everyone just what a prolific threat he is in front of goal on Saturday, as Manchester City crushed Leicester 5-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Startlingly, the Argentinian striker has had to harbour criticisms about his ability to start and produce regularly for the Citizens this season - a notion that is totally ridiculous.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Even without his four-goal showing against the Foxes, Aguero has been in fine form once again this season but unfortunately for him, there are some ungrateful City supporters that prefer to focus on the odd game where things don't quite go for him. Making knee-jerk calls for his head because he got caught offside a couple of times or missed the target or went missing for periods of the game.

This is something that happens to every player, but because Aguero is now 29 and has lost a yard of pace, people have tried to deem him 'finished'. A player that can no longer tear teams apart every single time.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

This is an appeal for some perspective: the former Atletico Madrid striker is undoubtedly one of the Premier League's greatest ever strikers, and should not be disrespected and underestimated in such a way.

This thought process about Aguero gets accelerated and intensified when Gabriel Jesus is in the team and looking dangerous. Lots of people have been taken by the boy from Brazil and while this is fine, it shouldn't be to the slander of Aguero.

For the past four seasons now he has hit more than 20 league goals which is absolutely tremendous consistency and his minutes per goal statistic of one every 106 minutes is outstanding bordering on scary.



Hopefully Pep Guardiola isn't thinking of selling him on in the summer. By selling Aguero, you remove a world class striker from you squad. It's that simple.

He may not be the young and explosive runner he once was but that is absolutely not an issue with the sheer amount of pace in other areas of the City team. Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Kevin De Bruyne and David and Bernardo Silva all do things at pace, meaning Aguero's loss of speed is often rendered irrelevant. He is also much fitter and stronger than people give him credit for; he's played a lot of football with Jesus on the sidelines.

Thinking back to the weekend for a second, one thing that has remained a staple part of his game since moving for £38m in 2011, has been his deadly finishing. The deft chip for his hat-trick, and then the icing on the cake with his ferocious fourth; no goalkeeper is ever safe from conceding with him on the pitch

Sergio Aguero Manchester City Record:



Games: 284

Goals: 197



28 goals in current campaign, just 5 away from his best season (33) also under Pep! pic.twitter.com/4hI2tfLhu8 — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) February 11, 2018

The man is so clinical and knows how to execute all possible kinds of finishes in the game - he's proven that in the Premier League time after time.

Keeping him can only be a good thing for the development of fellow South American Jesus, who is going to be the second coming of Aguero in years to come. Jesus has displayed exciting promise over the course of the last year in the Premier League, but before his injury he had undoubtedly lost his way a little.

He was on a run of no goals in eight Premier League games before sustaining his knee injury against Crystal Palace, proving that the fearless teen had been riding a wave of momentum beforehand.

Muy bien primer paso en octavos de la Champions. A seguir así! Y felicitaciones @IlkayGuendogan por el doblete 👊👊 // A strong first step in the #UCL Round of 16. Let's keep it up! Props to @IlkayGuendogan for the brace 👊👊 C'mon City! pic.twitter.com/fmmeBkR12I — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) February 13, 2018

Jesus is a top young talent but it's worth remembering he is still just that - young. He needs someone to learn from and thankfully for him he has the best possible older star pupil to identify with in Aguero - and hopefully Guardiola will be able to see the potential value in that for his budding star before raiding the market for an Antoine Griezmann or Paulo Dybala to replace him.

Jesus already respects Aguero, and he's already admitted he wants to gun down his teammate's all-time City record, and while the pair are teammates in the same dressing room, he might have a good chance of making a good start to eventually achieving that.



Aguero has a super-underrated footballing brain and there's no way he should be cast aside at the end of the season as reports are suggesting Guardiola might do so. It's arguable he still has two more top seasons left in the tank yet.

