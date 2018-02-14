Harry Kane Names Legendary Juventus Defender Among the Two Toughest Players He's Ever Faced

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has named two legendary defenders among the greatest players he has ever faced - in England team mate John Terry and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini.

In an interview with the Guardian ahead of the Champions League tie with Juventus on Wednesday night, a game in which Kane scored, the England man admitted that Chiellini gave him a dead leg within ten minutes of his England debut back in 2015.

He said: "I've been asked a few times to name the toughest defender I've played against and I've said Chiellini. I've faced him a couple of times. I'd also say John Terry.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

"Chiellini is very experienced. He uses his body well and his positioning well. When you try to make runs, he knows when to step across you. He knows when to give you a little nudge to put you off balance."





Kane first came up against Chiellini on his England debut back in 2015 when Italy and the Three Lions played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly.

The striker said: "It was my first touch and he gave me a dead leg for about 10 minutes. I was a young player coming through, doing really well and he was obviously a great defender, very experienced. It was a kind of welcome to international football."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Kane managed to escape Chiellini's guard and the Juve offside trap in the lead up to his first goal against Juve on Tuesday, so it appears the 24-year-old is learning how to get the better of the wily Italian.





That result leaves Spurs in a great position ahead of the second leg at Wembley next month as they try and reach the last eight in Europe's top competition for only the second time in their history.