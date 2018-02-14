'I'll Come Back Stronger': Alexandre Lacazette Provides Update Following Knee Surgery

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has broken his silence, following the news that he underwent knee surgery and is set to be sidelined for several weeks.

The injury to the Frenchman has dealt manager Arsene Wenger a huge blow, as he was set to lead the line for Arsenal in the Europa League with new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cup-tied.

Wenger will now have to choose between Danny Welbeck or a player from the youth team to lead the line for Arsenal on Thursday against Ostersunds.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Many Arsenal fans had been left disgruntled with Lacazette's recent performances and they were especially enraged when the forward missed a great opportunity to equalise in the 1-0 loss to rivals Tottenham Hotspur,

Lacazette has since come out on Instagram and given his own word on his injury. He captioned the picture with: ''Thank you everyone for your messages, I will be not on the pitch for few weeks because i feel pain on my knee, the surgery went well.. a good recovery before [I] come back stronger #Coyg#BeTogether #TeamLaca."

Despite bringing in another big name forward to the club in January in the form of Aubameyang, Arsenal fans were still hoping that Lacazette would have a successful season at the club. However, this knee injury will make it hard for him to return at full fitness before the season comes to a close.

He has scored nine goals in 26 league starts this season which is an underwhelming number for someone who came to The Emirates with such a prolific goal scoring reputation.