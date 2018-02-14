Jurgen Klopp Targets the Latter Stages of the Champions League as Reds Prepare for Porto Clash

Jurgen Klopp seemed excited by his side's return to the Champions League knockout stages, and doesn't want the adventure to end at the last 16.

Liverpool have not reached the knockout stages of the Champions League since they were knocked out in the quarter finals by Premier League rivals Chelsea. Boss Klopp is determined for them to reach the latter stages once again this season.

In his press conference, as reported by The Liverpool Echo, the German said: ''It's cool to be here, you feel it when you come to the press conference. Usually I don't like it but in a press conference in the Champions League I think it's a little bit nicer.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

"It's all there. It's really exciting and we are facing a strong side. I met Iker Casillas a few minutes ago and you think Oh yes! The goalkeeper is not too bad! It feels good, everything is good. The planes are better, the stadiums and cities are better, the food is better, pretty much everything in the Champions League is better!

''Usually last 16 doesn't sound too good in a lot of competitions but in the Champions League it's quite a message already, Now we have to show we don't only want to be part of the competition, we are quite ambitious. That's how it is. You have to take it round by round."





Liverpool face Porto in the last 16 and will be hoping the likes of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah can replicate the scintillating form that has seen them climb to third in the Premier League table.



