Man City's Ilkay Gundogan Implies Bundesliga Is Boring Compared to Premier League

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has suggested that the German Bundesliga is a little boring compared to England's top flight.

Gundogan spent all of his playing career in Germany before joining the Etihad outfit in 2016 and seems to enjoy the Premier League much more as he reckons it's more entertaining than his country's first division.

"In the Bundesliga too little happens in the games," he explained, via the Mirror. "Most teams look for security and to avoid mistakes instead of performing [in an attacking manner]."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Gundogan has made 20 appearances under Pep Guardiola this season, having recovered from a devastating knee injury and is becoming an important piece in the side again as they inch ever closer to winning their first league title since 2014.

The player pointed out another obvious difference, the noticeable gulf as it relates to the competition and opportunities for more teams to challenge for the title.





"There are several top teams in the Premier League that can become champions," he added. "The [Premier] League is more balanced [than the Bundesliga].

"Bavaria is simply [represented by] Bayern Munich, the club has been synonymous for decades with high quality. It'll be difficult [for German teams] to overtake Bayern in the coming years.

"Having money is one thing, investing it is another. Bayern have invested very cleverly in Germany in recent years [allowing them to dominate the Bundesliga]."

The German international was twice on target for City in their Champions League fixture against Basel on Tuesday night, connecting with Kevin de Bruyne's corner to score the first goal of the 4-0 win in the first half then going on to add another in the second period.